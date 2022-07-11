President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed the wheels of justice will turn swiftly after two separate mass shootings on Saturday evening claimed the lives of at least 19 people in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg. Masked gunmen firing pistols at random stormed a crowded tavern in Soweto, Gauteng, slaying at least 15 people between the ages of 19 and 35, authorities confirmed.

Shocking online videos show the dead and wounded sprawled inside and on the pavement. Police remove bodies from the tavern where the shooting took place. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela lamented the “senseless” loss of life. “I am saddened by this senseless massacre of innocent people,” he told IOL, adding that “we will work around the clock with our communities to gather information about the suspects and solve the case”.

In the calm suburb of Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, assailants opened fire with a shotgun, killing four people and wounding eight others, also in a tavern. “As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur,” Ramaphosa said. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) “As government, citizens and structures of civil society we must all work together even more closely to improve social and economic conditions in communities, reduce violent crime and stamp out the illicit circulation of firearms.”

Ramaphosa added: “Every single violent death is unacceptable and worrying, and killings on the scale we have seen in Soweto, Pietermaritzburg and previously Khayelitsha must spur us into a collective effort to build communities and make South Africa an unsafe place for criminals.” Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) Meanwhile, Katlehong Police are searching for unknown gunmen who opened fire at patrons at a tavern in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Two people succumbed to their wounds on the scene while four others were wounded and rushed to the hospital.