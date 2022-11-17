Several structures have been gutted following a suspected arson fire in Eureka Estate. According to Iris de Koker, 33, the fire in Fabriek Street was allegedly started by two people known to the community.

“Hulle het ‘n hoop kleure gevat en aan die brand gesteek. They walked away and so all the hokkies took flame,” De Koker says. She adds that the actions of these two individuals have caused a great loss for her and the other residents. “Ek voel baie seer gemaak, everything is gone. I don’t know what to say, there’s nothing left.”

A resident who asked to remain anonymous adds: “I had everything in my place that a normal house has. I’m still in shock about the fire because I have nothing left. “To now ask people for help is a thing I’m not used to because me and my kids are homeless now,” the mother says. Cape Town’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms the alleged arson allegations.

“It’s suspected arson,” he says. “No fatalities or injuries were reported, it would appear that six informal structures were affected and 18 persons were displaced,” he adds. WRECK: The burnt remains of Eureka Estate blaze Community leader Shahida Nasson adds that it is the first time that so many structures burn down at once. “People lost their furniture and their clothes,” she says. “One man had his year’s savings in a kissie, that is also gone now.”