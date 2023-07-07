Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said several residents from the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg collapsed and died while they were running away from a gas leak.
The death toll rose to 17 as residents inhaled poisonous gas which is believed to have come from tanks brought in by illegal miners.
Panyaza said the bodies “were scattered literally everywhere”.
Illegal miners, commonly referred to as zama zamas, allegedly got their hands on a nitrate oxide gas tank which they intended to use in their illegal activities.