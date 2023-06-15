Over 17 000 Capetonians have signed a petition calling for the Athlone Magistrate’s Court to deny the bail application of the man accused of killing veterinarian Natheem Jacobs. Jovan Williams, 39, was set to make his third appearance in court today, after being busted for the death of the 27-year-old vet earlier this year.

Natheem, who worked for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, died in a scuffle after a group of skelms tried to steal the wheels off of his wife’s car, parked outside their Garlandale home. Cape Town 2/3/2023 HUNDREDS of hartseer mense yesterday gathered to say farewell to a popular Athlone vet who was murdered by a group of skelms earlier that morning. The vicious attack on Dr Natheem Jacobs, who was permanently appointed by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA just the day before, left him with stab wounds in his neck, arm and chest. pic Monique After months of searching, the SAPS’ Lieutenant-colonel Adrian Pretorius turned to the Daily Voice for help and after Williams’ picture was published in the newspaper, he handed himself over to the police. In his first two court appearances, it was revealed that investigators found the wheelie bin the group allegedly used to transport the tyres, a backpack with tools and a cellphone.

Williams’ details were found on the cellphone. It was also revealed that he has other cases pending, including drug possession and malicious damage to property. Natheem’s family circulated an online petition, where they called on mense to support them as they believe the suspect is a flight risk. “Please join our community in earnestly opposing the granting of bail to Jovan Williams. It is our firm belief that Jovan poses a significant flight risk and represents a direct danger to society.