Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for the driver of a truck which crashed into 36 vehicles on the M41 in Durban on Monday. IOL previously reported a pregnant woman had to be airlifted from the scene while two more people were critically injured.

Police confirmed that 16 people were treated at the scene. Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said several emergency services agencies rushed to the scene at the M41 on-ramp to the M4 highway just before 8am. When emergency teams arrived they found mayhem, he added. According to reports, a fully laden truck ploughed into multiple vehicles.

The nature of the vehicle’s cargo has not yet been confirmed. SCENE: KwaZulu-Natal. “The eThekwini Fire Department has secured the scene until confirmation is made that it is safe,” Van Reenen said Speaking to the SABC, eThekwini Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said the truck driver fled.

“According to information I have received, the driver of the truck is nowhere to be found. He fled the scene. That on its own is a crime,” Zungu said. He added while the matter was under investigation, brake failure was believed to have been the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, government will be deploying about 250 new traffic officers nationally to bolster their capacity to enforce road rules as well as protect and serve the nation.