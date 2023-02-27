An Americans gang member was sentenced to 15 years in jail for murdering a Hanover Park man in 2017. body.copy.bold: The trial, which has been running for several years, finally concluded in the Wynberg Regional Court on Friday, where Sherman Lee Arendse, 30, was handed down the hefty sentence for killing 24-year-old Toufieq Samuels.

At the time, it was believed that Toufieq was killed during a gang-related shooting. His mother Nazeema was a well-known Hanover Park CPF member at the time. Arendse was arrested and was remanded in custody for the duration of the trial after his bail application was denied by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

In a statement, police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala commended the court for the sentence. “The Wynberg Regional Court handed a hefty sentence to Sherman Lee Arendse on Friday, 24 February,” Gwala said. SENTENCING: Wynberg Court. “The 30-year-old American gang member shot and killed Toufieq Samuels in cold blood in February 2017.

“At the time of the incident, the mother of the deceased was a CPF member in Hanover Park. Arendse was arrested and remanded in custody during trial after his bail application was denied by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. “He was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.” Gwala added that the Western Cape SAPS has lauded the investigating officer, detective sergeant Thembelani Mekuto, for his strong work ethic which ensured the successful conviction of the accused.