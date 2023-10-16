A third suspect who was part of a syndicate who tried to smokkel cocaine worth over R400 million into the Mother City has been sentenced to 15 years innie mang at the Khayelitsha Priority Court. Ebrahim Kara pleaded guilty to drug dealing and drug trafficking charges.

Just over a week ago, his co-accused, Meshack Mzugezi Ngobese and Elias Radebe, were also sentenced at the same court to six years and one year, respectively, after confessing to their crimes. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says on August 4, 2022, cops followed up on information about the suspicious truck on the N1 highway. “It was followed to N1 City Mall where the two drivers got out and handed the truck to another person,” she explained.

“The two original drivers stayed behind at N1 City Mall while another driver drove off with the truck. “Due to suspicious movement by the driver, the team decided to stop the truck on Jan Smuts Drive in Pinelands.” Hani says all three suspects were arrested after 672 blocks of cocaine was seized.

“It was concealed in false wooden boards in the back of the truck. After further investigation, two more suspects were arrested.” She says Kara entered into a plea deal with the State. “Kara was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment of which seven years is suspended for a period of five years, on condition that the accused is not convicted of the same offence during the period of his suspension.”