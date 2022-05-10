A Grassy Park family is kwaad after cops allegedly broke down their door to beat up a 18-year-old matric boy in his home over the weekend. Lauren Juries said her nephew Lyle Johnson was at home in Regent Place on Saturday night when “15 cops” came through the door.

“It was just after 8pm when he came into the kitchen with his porridge bowl from the room when the cops came in here and just attacked him,” she tells the Daily Voice. “Lyle cuts hair in the area and is not a gangster but somebody must have told the police that he was connected somehow. “While they were hitting him, they were asking him about another guy that Lyle said he did not know but they continued to hit him all over his body.”

TURNED UPSIDE DOWN: Room The 31-year-old aunt said her nephew, who attends Grassdale High School, was covered with bruises following the assault and they have since laid an assault case with police. “They held his arms back to stop him from running away. “Eventually, he told the cops that the guy they were looking for has a girlfriend who lives close by so he sent them there.