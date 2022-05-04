Motorists can expect a small petrol price decrease from Wednesday, but those with diesel vehicles will be hit with another huge increase. Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced yesterday that the price of both grades of petrol would decrease by 12 cents a litre from 4 May, but low-sulphur 50ppm diesel will increase by 92 cents a litre and the regular 500ppm will see a 98 cent rise.

Illuminated paraffin will rise by 79.6 cents a litre, reports IOL Motoring. After the price decrease comes into effect, motorists will pay R21.12 for a litre of 95 Unleaded at the coast and R21.84 inland, where the slightly cheaper 93 Unleaded will retail for R21.51. ANNOUNCE: Mantashe The wholesale price of 50ppm diesel will increase to R21.56 at the coast and R22.15 inland, while 500ppm are listed at R21.37 and R21.99 respectively.

Retail prices, which vary from station to station, will be somewhat higher. Putting 75 litres of diesel into your bakkie will cost an extra R69. According to the Energy Department, while the average international price of petrol decreased during April, diesel increased due to lower exports from Russia, which is a major producer of distillate fuel.