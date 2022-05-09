Milnerton Police are on the hunt for 11 men believed to be behind robberies at two post offices within 30 minutes of each other on Friday. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the armed suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and are yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances surrounding the robbery of two business premises in Milnerton are under investigation. “Four unknown armed men entered a local business in Centre Point Mall (on Friday) at around 12.30pm, threatening the staff and demanding cash. “They then fled the scene with cash in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi said.

He says around 30 minutes later, another robbery was reported along Montague Drive. “In an unrelated incident seven unknown armed males entered a local business premises in Montague Drive at around 1pm. The suspects threatened the staff and fled the scene with cash and are yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi said. No shots were fired and no injuries reported in both incidents.

The latest robberies occurred just 48 hours after three suspects were caught red-handed with stolen money, following a robbery at a post office at a shopping centre in Eerste River. Ward councillor in Belhar, Delmaine Cottee, previously told Weekend Argus their local post office had been robbed three times this year. TARGET: Delmaine Cottee In February the Durbanville post office was robbed of R50 000 by five suspects.