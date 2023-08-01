Eleven suspects appeared in court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of a Bangladeshi businessman in Kuils River last week. The group, aged between 22 and 43 years, appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court, where they faced charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

The suspects allegedly robbed Digtebij Supermarket in Kuils River on Wednesday, July 26, making off with entjies, smoking equipment and a substantial amount of kroon as well as kidnapping a 34-year-old employee named Shuvo. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed that the group had been arrested over the weekend. “All available leads were followed up which led to the arrest of a total of 10 suspects,” she said.

A 34-year-old man was then rescued from a property in Delft, Potelwa added. “Further investigation into the matter led the multidisciplinary team to an address in Tamrisk Street, Delft, where they found the 34-year-old hostage, rescued him and a suspect subsequently arrested,” she explained. “The efforts of the team comprising the Hawks investigators, Special Task Force members, Provincial Organised Crime detectives [led to his recovery].”

Monday, the matter was postponed until August 8 for bail information and the suspects will remain in custody. When the Daily Voice arrived at the winkel in Sarepta Street on Monday, the owner was not available to speak. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said that the swift arrests should show criminals that they won’t get away with these types of crimes.