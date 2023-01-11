The Independent Policing Union of South Africa (Ipusa) says it welcomes the call by Parliament to come up with a plan for more staff at the 10111 call centres. This, after it was widely reported that the police’s 10111 call centres are in a crisis because of staff shortages.

Bethuel Nkuna Nephtal from Ipusa told eNCA that this was caused by an ill-advised agreement signed in 2019 by the SAPS and so-called recognised unions. “The agreement that was signed in 2019 has also put more in the shortages of staff members; in 2017, all 10111 staff members went on strike demanding better salaries, but instead of SAPS resolving the issue they chose to infringe all members rights to strike by saying they were translating all 10111 members into [the] Police Act. “So by virtue of that translation, members who had tattoos on their bodies or previous criminal case and members who were not interested in being translated, had to leave.

“This has depleted 10111 staff member [numbers] more.” Nephtal said if SAPS had followed the audit report in terms of what the members were demanding, they would not have found themselves in this situation. “There was a benchmark team and that team was against what other government call centres, specifically what they are earning.