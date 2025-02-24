WISHES do come true – even at 100 years old. Centenarian Anna Nero from Delft fulfilled her one wish for her 100th birthday on Saturday and that was to ride the cable car up Table Mountain.

Ma Anna is originally from Leliefontein in Northern Cape’s Namaqualand but moved to Cape Town when her daughter, Sophia Nero, 70, found work innie Kaap because she did not like the separation. Today she resides at Sophia’s house in Roosendal, Delft, where she is very much loved and respected by the neighbours. Ma Anna had eight children, two boys and six girls but sadly four of them had already passed on.

Ma Anna on the cable car Picture supplied She never attended school and worked at the VGK. Today the ouma has 18 grand-children, 44 great-grandchildren and cannot recall how many great-great grandchildren she has. Oud maa’ nog nie koud are the words to describe Ma Anna who is in good health, well-spoken, self-dependent and funny.

The ratse ouma-grootjie says: “I never thought I would make it to 100, but God carried me through. “I am not a drinker or smoker and don’t use other substances. I just enjoy one cup of coffee a day then I’m alright. “I still feel good and do everything around the house. I have no siektes.”

FAMILY: Ma Anna with daughters Anna, Sophia and Magrieta On Saturday morning, neighbours Benjamin and Karen Morkel from Morkel Travel and Tours took Ma Anna to fulfil her only birthday wish and that was to ride the cable car where she was the main attraction. Ma Anna says proudly: “People could not believe that a 100-year-old woman was on the cable car. “I said before I die, I want to go on the cable car en ek het hom op geklim. When I reached the top, the mense started cheering. I am so happy, I will go again.”

The family said that at the ripe age of 100 years old, Ma Anna still sews and has the ability to put a thread through the eye of a needle. DANS: Benjamin Morkel and Ma Anna Daughter Sophia said: “It feels good to still have our mother with us, we are blessed. “She is a good person but ‘n baie streng vrou, don’t rub her the wrong way. We have huge respect for our mother.”