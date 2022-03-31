A former McDonald’s worker has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for spitting into an ice-cream machine at work and then blackmailing the company to avoid leaking the video.

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court sentenced Clement Othusitse Seothaeng to 10 years behind bars for extortion and five years for malicious property damage, reports IOL.

North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana, said the 27-year-old man who hails from Pampierstad, Northern Cape, had been employed as a crew member at a McDonald’s outlet in Montana, Pretoria.

“On September 23, 2017, while at work, Seothaeng recorded himself in a 20-second video clip with his phone preparing a McFlurry ice-cream without showing his face, but just a person wearing a uniform.

“However, when preparing it, he spat inside ice-cream, mixed it and closed the cap,” said Mahanjana.

“After recording himself, he sent the clip to the manager with a different number as a concerned customer demanding R150 000 to avoid the video circulating on social media.”

The manager reported the matter to the police, and a trap was immediately set.

Seothaeng was arrested a few days later.

“During the aggravation of sentence, prosecutor David Molokomme asked the court to impose a sentence that will serve as a deterrent to people who use social media for anti-social behaviour for undue benefits,” said Mahanjana.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence.

[email protected]