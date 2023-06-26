Police are on the hunt for 10 suspects who robbed City of Cape Town contract workers. The three workers, who are employed by a City contractor, were working along Macassar Road on Saturday when they were attacked.

According to a 38-year-old victim, 10 men jumped out of a Nissan bakkie and approached them. “Ten Africans with weapons jumped out of the bakkie and told us to lie down or they would shoot us. They held the guns against our heads and searched us,” he explained. The man said the suspects robbed them of alles and made off with his VW Citi Golf.

“They took my car keys out of my bag, and our phones. We could do nothing,” he added. He and his two 17-year-old colleagues are still in shock following the incident. “Ek kan dit nie oor my hart kry nie, ek is nou nog in skok.”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that Macassar police are investigating the matter. “Armed suspects approached the workers and robbed them of their cellular telephones and a VW Citi Golf and fled the scene. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. Spokesman: Wesley Twigg Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, has condemned the robbery.

He said: “The City seriously condemns attacks on its staff and its contractors. We encourage anyone with information about this incident to please report it to SAPS for their investigation.” Ward councillor Peter Helfrich has insisted that the suspects are not from Macassar. “Once again criminals who do not reside in our ward come into our ward to do their criminal activities,” he said.