The man accused of shooting three mense including a police officer in New Somerset Hospital in May is facing 10 charges. Jean-Paul Malgas was handed his indictment which informed him that his matter had been transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

The 39-year-old was arrested on May 7 after he allegedly grabbed constable Donay Phillips’ gun during a bots and shot the officer in the head before firing at patients Geret Carolus, 48, and Liami Frankshwa Eckelton. SHOT in head: SAPS constable Donay Phillips Malgas, a former cop from Hopefield, was discharged earlier that day but returned to the hospital’s psychiatric ward where he allegedly broke lights. When Phillips went to investigate, the accused managed to disarm the Sea Point cop.

The indictment states that two days earlier, on May 5, the accused had a complaint about a missing child and he was attended to by cops at Hopefield police station. Officers noticed he had a knife but when they asked him to hand it over he refused. “The accused attacked sergeant Christiaan Jacobus,” reads the indictment.

Malgas is charged with one count of attempted murder of Jacobus in Hopefield. He also faces two attempted robbery charges of a service pistol and three murder counts for his New Somerset victims. Malgas is also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

On Thursday, the DPP’s advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem told the court that it wasn’t a good idea to have the accused in the courtroom, so the proceedings happened without him. “The court orderly said he is alone and there is a security risk. The last time he appeared in court his arms and legs were cuffed. “He had previously appeared through the AVR for safety,” said Gelderbloem.