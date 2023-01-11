A group of Hanover Park parents have helped recover the stolen items to Cape Flats relief organisation Gift of the Givers while cops have busted 10 mense. News of the break-in went viral on chat groups on Monday as hartseer staff arrived at their office in Penlyn Estate to find it ransacked.

Boewe broke into the building during load shedding and made off with clothing, electronics and a priceless rakam made for the organisation. Within a day, Lansdowne cops were spotted in Hanover Park skutting uit the homes of well-known skollies and making arrests. RELIEF: The recovered goods. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms: “A joint operation was conducted by Maitland flying squad, SAPS K9, National Intervention Unit, Metro police, Metro K9 and Law Enforcement after information was received that four premises in Hanover Park was storing suspected stolen property, allegedly taken during a house breaking and theft at the warehouse of a non-profitable organisation.

“Ten suspects, males and females, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and detained at Philippi SAPS.” Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay says they got a skrik when parents arrived on Tuesday. RELIEF: The recovered goods. “The bell was ringing and ringing and first we saw parents and tieties come with the stolen items they bought and they explained they did not know it was stolen, but after seeing the messages they came forward.

“A father also arrived here and said his son had been arrested with the group. “When he checked his house he found several stolen items and came to return it to us,” Sablay adds. “To date we have about 70% of the goods back and we are thankful to the community, but we are still searching for the laptop.”