The army has deployed 10 000 troops to KwaZulu-Natal to help authorities manage the aftermath of one of the worst floods to hit the province.

Named Operation Chariot, the deployment will see soldiers assist in security support, mop-up work, extraction, technical assessments, and transport of humanitarian relief equipment or goods.

More than 400 people have died, over 60 are still missing and thousands of homes have been destroyed or damaged by floods that came in the wake of torrential rains, reports IOL.

One of the deceased is a police diver who died while on a rescue mission in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says: “At about 11.30am on Sunday, 42-year-old Sergeant Busisiswe Mjwara was conducting a search in the Msunduzi River for three victims who had drowned earlier in the week, when she got into difficulty and drowned.

“The member was airlifted to a nearby hospital but was sadly declared dead on arrival.”

During the same operation, K9 member Leah also drowned while trying to save Mjwara.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has estimated the cost of road infrastructure damage caused by the flood to be around R5.6 billion.

He said that 13 556 households had been affected, with 8 329 houses partially damaged and 3 937 homes completely destroyed.

According to the SANDF, the army will help by erecting field accommodation, providing fresh water with its water purification systems, and deploying electricians and plumbers to restore power and water supply to areas affected by the floods.

In addition, four helicopters and two planes will assist in search-and-rescue operations and transport of humanitarian relief.

The SA Military Health Services will provide nurses, psychologists, social workers and pharmacists.

