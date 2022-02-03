The State has asked for a month to formulate the final charge sheet of the trial of the Bonteheuwel mother arrested by the FBI and US Homeland Security for allegedly selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web.

The 32-year-old woman, who cannot be identified, made her first appearance at the Parow Regional Court Tuesday.

The case was previously heard at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’ Court after her arrest last March.

She is facing charges of manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child porn, distribution of child porn and financial gain from child porn and rape.

The State will now present their final formulation of charges for trial, known as an indictment.

The matter was postponed to March 1, a month granted to present the charges, reports the Weekend Argus.

The woman’s five children have been placed in family members’ care.

The investigation was led by an agent from Homeland Security who pretended to be a buyer and traced her to Bonteheuwel after she allegedly received payments via PayPal.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the community is angry at the postponement.

“This is an absolute travesty of justice. Justice delayed is justice denied.

“These delays and inability of investigating officers to formulate charges sends out completely the incorrect message to those considering or attempting to harm our women and children.

“As a country we will never stop the scourge of GBV as long as the custodians of the laws meant to protect us from it are failing to implement it.”

[email protected]