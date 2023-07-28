Two mense were shot and one killed in Delft while smoking dagga at a friend’s house during load shedding. The incident took place in Keerweder Street, Voorbrug on Wednesday night, as the deceased, Benjamin “Bennie” Kiewits, 40, and his 30-year-old friend known only as Grant, were puffing at their Rasta friend’s house.

According to the Rasta’s mom, who asked not to be named, the shooting occurred between 8pm and 10pm. “I was lying in bed watching movies on the phone with my little ones when I fell asleep and thought I heard stones thrown on my roof about five times. I went outside to check who was throwing stones but didn't see anything,” she said. “My son is a Rasta and has a hokkie in the backyard where he smokes pyp with friends.

“I thought to go ask them what’s klapping and as I went to the back, two people walked past me like normal out by the gate but I couldn’t see faces, just figures, because it was dark. HIT: Victims were in the backyard “When I got to the back, the electricity went on and I saw Bennie lying there and it seemed like steam coming out of his head. “Grant’s head was bleeding because he had flesh wounds. The shooters didn’t steal anything or rob anyone, they just opened fire. My son said he just saw vonkies because it was dark.”