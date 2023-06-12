Four people were shot, one of them fatally, when unknown gunmen opened fire outside a house in Robert Sobukwe Street, Samora Machel on Friday evening.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder has been opened for investigation after two men, aged 21 and 33, as well as a 23-year-old woman were seriously wounded, while a 25-year-old man was killed.
“SAPS members attended a crime scene in Robert Sobukwe Street, Samora Machel,” he says.
“They found a 25-year-old male with fatal gunshot wounds to the upper back of his body. The other three victims were already taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. All three victims have serious gunshot wounds to their upper body. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”
A woman, who identified herself as Faniswa, claimed that the house belonged to her late brother who was a gang member, but she now lives there with two relatives who are not gangsters.
“I just came from work and not even five minutes later I just heard gunshots from upstairs. When I came from work I didn’t see anyone inside or outside the house, it was quiet,” she says.
“After the gunshots went off, I looked out the window and saw one of the kids was shot and lying in front of the gate crying. I ran to him and he asked me to pull him inside.
“The other two who were already at the back were also wounded, I think they ran through the house to the back because the front door also has bullet holes and the other one was dead in front of the gate.”
The deceased is Thulani Vukani, 25, and when Daily Voice arrived at his house yesterday, his mother was still too emotional to speak and referred us to his sister, who said that Thulani had a baby on the way.
“We don’t know what happened, we would also like to know because he left home at around 2pm and then around 7pm, two of his friends just came to call us and said that Thulani has been shot and we need to come, but they didn’t say he is dead,” she adds.