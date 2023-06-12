Four people were shot, one of them fatally, when unknown gunmen opened fire outside a house in Robert Sobukwe Street, Samora Machel on Friday evening. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder has been opened for investigation after two men, aged 21 and 33, as well as a 23-year-old woman were seriously wounded, while a 25-year-old man was killed.

“SAPS members attended a crime scene in Robert Sobukwe Street, Samora Machel,” he says. “They found a 25-year-old male with fatal gunshot wounds to the upper back of his body. The other three victims were already taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. All three victims have serious gunshot wounds to their upper body. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” DEADLY: Bullet holes at a Samora Machel home. Picture: Marsha Dean A woman, who identified herself as Faniswa, claimed that the house belonged to her late brother who was a gang member, but she now lives there with two relatives who are not gangsters.

“I just came from work and not even five minutes later I just heard gunshots from upstairs. When I came from work I didn’t see anyone inside or outside the house, it was quiet,” she says. “After the gunshots went off, I looked out the window and saw one of the kids was shot and lying in front of the gate crying. I ran to him and he asked me to pull him inside. “The other two who were already at the back were also wounded, I think they ran through the house to the back because the front door also has bullet holes and the other one was dead in front of the gate.”