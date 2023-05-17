Mystery surrounds the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man from Manenberg. Manenberg SAPS detectives are investigating cases of murder and an attempted murder after the victim was killed and another 31-year-old man was injured in the same shooting on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett said the duo was walking down Klipfontein Road when they were approached by a lone gunman. “The gunman ran down Towerkop Road, Heideveld, firing several shots. “As he reached Klipfontein Road, he had injured the 31-year-old male and that is when he also shot the 18-year-old male several times in the upper body.”

Bennett said the teen was also shot twice in the head. Family crying at the scene where the victim was shot dead. Picture: Leon Knipe “The two gunshots to the head were fatal. The 18-year-old died on the scene and his lifeless body was found laying in a heap of dirt. “The 31-year-old male was taken to Heideveld Emergency Centre.”

Bennett said the gunman fled on foot down Klipfontein Road. “No arrests have yet been made.” This shooting comes just hours after the body of an alleged gangster was found in the back of a Wendy house in Tambo Village, Manenberg.