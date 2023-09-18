A botched robbery that resulted in one death and four mense, including an eight-year-old child, shot and injured in Voortrekker Road has left Goodwood residents in a panic. The “uncommon event” took place around 8pm on Thursday on the corner of Voortrekker and Hamilton roads, according to Goodwood Community Policing Forum chairperson John Ross.

“Voortrekker corridor which stretches from Kensington to Parow is known for its robberies, however these robberies never result in people being shot,” Ross said. DEATH: In Goodwood. Pictures: Leon Knipe “So when news started circulating on social media about the shooting, people speculated that it’s drug related, but I can confirm it seems to be a robbery that went wrong.” He adds that the five people, aged between eight to 31 years old, were walking when unknown assailants approached to rob them.

“We can’t say exactly what happened but shots were fired, injuring four and causing the death of one adult. The offenders fled on foot,” Ross said. “Murder is not something we hear and see a lot of, so this has really shaken up the community; it didn’t even happen that late at night.” Crime scene in Voortrekker Road Goodwood. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the incident. Goodwood police are investigating a murder and four attempted murder cases.