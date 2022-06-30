On Saturday, a group of people were socialising at a house in Asla Camp, also known as Marikana, when gunmen entered and opened fire.

Cops have arrested a suspect in connection with a mass shooting in Tulbagh.

Police said four men were killed, while a fifth person was hospitalised.

The bodies of the four victims, aged between 28 and 35, were discovered at a residence in Jooste Street at about 9pm.

The motive for the attack is still not clear, while police have offered a R100 000 reward for information leading to an arrest.