Cops have arrested a suspect in connection with a mass shooting in Tulbagh.
On Saturday, a group of people were socialising at a house in Asla Camp, also known as Marikana, when gunmen entered and opened fire.
Police said four men were killed, while a fifth person was hospitalised.
The bodies of the four victims, aged between 28 and 35, were discovered at a residence in Jooste Street at about 9pm.
The motive for the attack is still not clear, while police have offered a R100 000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Three women and another man escaped the attack unharmed.
Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed a suspect was nabbed.
“The meticulous investigation into the circumstances that left four male victims killed and another one injured on Saturday evening in Tulbagh led to the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday.
“Detectives attached to the Western Cape Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit pursued all avenues and conducted their search for a known drug dealer in the local Marikana informal settlement which resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old undocumented Lesotho national.
“The suspect is scheduled to make his court appearance in Tulbagh tomorrow where he will face four murder charges and one attempted murder charge.
“The investigation of this mass murder is still underway and the possibility of more arrests is not excluded.”
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile (082 222 6744) and Lieutenant-Colonel Bonginkosi Libaya (082 411 2042).