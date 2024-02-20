DJ Black Coffee has become the latest celebrity to embrace his faith and commit his life to God. He now joins the likes of fellow musicians Cassper Nyovest and Puerto Rican star, Daddy Yankee, who have recently turned to their Christian faiths.

The “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker made headlines last month when he made the decision to step away from the limelight to prioritise his spiritual journey. In 2023, the award-winning rapper had a transformative encounter with God, leading him to embrace Christianity and he also eventually got baptised. Meanwhile in December, Daddy Yankee announced that he was retiring from music and devoting his life to serve Jesus Christ.

Now, the award-winning DJ, record producer and songwriter, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has been trending following a viral video in which he is seen making a public declaration of faith. This momentous decision came in the wake of a harrowing plane accident he was involved in last month. At the time, the DJ sustained significant injuries while travelling on his private plane from Brazil to Argentina.

The plane experienced severe air turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport in Uruguay. This prompted the musician to embark on a spiritual journey and, in the video which has since been widely shared on social media, Black Coffee is seen stepping forward during a church service. As he publicly commits his life to Jesus, the world-renowned DJ is seen still wearing a neck brace from the accident.

Scores of fans have reacted positively to Black Coffee committing his life to God, and have taken to social media to wish him well. This includes @_KealebogaMO, who wrote on X: “Black Coffee giving his life to Jesus Christ is the Best thing I’ve ever seen so far in 2024 😭🙌🏽🙌🏽 Glory Be to GOD!! 😃” Black Coffee giving his life to Jesus Christ is the Best thing I’ve ever seen so far in 2024 😭🙌🏽🙌🏽



Glory Be to GOD!! 😃 pic.twitter.com/dBuKS1FmbO — Kealeboga Mothobi (@_KealebogaMO) February 18, 2024 @alilEON99_ added: “Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee, Kabelo heaven is rejoicing ❤️.”

@zinzimsiza16 commented: “Nothing makes me more emotional than seeing Gods people returning to him. Nought inside my throat and tears in my eyes kinda emotional. This is what salvation is about🥹🥹❤️.” @MncedisiSibeko wrote: “ The Joy of seeing our big celebrities giving their life to Jesus, what a joy 🙌🏼.” The Joy of seeing our big celebrities giving their life to Jesus, what a joy 🙌🏼 — Mncedisi Sibeko (@MncedisiSibeko) February 19, 2024 But others have questioned why many celebrities are now embarking on a spiritual journey.

@chulu_mok is one of them and he posted on X: “Something weird is going on. "Celebrities" dedicating themselves to God on camera. I am not buying none of this.” @mkasithapelo shared the same sentiments and wrote: “He was paid to show up here, we not stupid. We know these churches are washing machines.” @Centiaeres added: “Charismatic churches are making a lot of money sham now People will flock 2 that church. Nice move👌👏👏”