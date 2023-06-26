Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, is venturing into television presenting with her first hosting gig on the show called, “Crown Chasers”. The show, airing on S3, and it is set to premiere on July 8. Tunzi expressed her excitement about the opportunity, mentioning that hosting came naturally to her as the show revolves around a world she is familiar with.

“What’s also special about this show is that South Africa gets to fall in love with these women and watch them grow in their journey towards the crown,” said Tunzi. “When your favourite contestant becomes Miss South Africa, it will feel as though you have walked with them every step of the way and learnt what kind of woman they are. “There’s just something so beautiful about feeling included and being a part of your new Miss South Africa journey.”

Tunzi also encouraged South Africans to watch “Crown Chasers”, as it provides a comprehensive look into the Miss South Africa processes and the journey leading up to crowning the winner. Introducing Crown Chasers Season 2 host, the one and only @zozitunzi ✨



The woman who took up space and became a trailblazer for other women to face their power and embrace their future. https://t.co/wIULwxzvHS pic.twitter.com/X6hdmzhX74 — Official Crown Chasers👑 (@Crown_chasers) June 23, 2023 In the five-part mini-series, “Crown Chasers”, the Miss South Africa finalists will be faced with real-life scenarios that align with the four pillars of Miss South Africa: duty, championship, empowerment and beauty. The show intends to offer behind-the-scenes insights and allow viewers to connect with the finalists on a deeper level.

Each week, a judging panel, which includes media personality Bonang Matheba and actress Leandie du Randt, will evaluate the contestants’ performance and select a challenge winner. Matheba, a former Miss South Africa judge and long-term collaborator, expressed her excitement about extending her relationship with the Miss South Africa brand. “I believe the woman who ultimately wins was born to be Miss South Africa and has the essence of a Miss South Africa. It’s our responsibility to identify her,” said Matheba.

“The series will give us a greater opportunity to get to know the girls because they get taken through all these challenges and you will really experience a 360-degree view of their personality, how they are in tough times - how they handle exterior factors that might influence them, good or bad, how they interact with other people, how they look on camera, how they interact in social settings, around other women and around competition and how they handle themselves. “By the time we crown the winner, we will know her very well, what makes her tick when she is on and off camera and what kind of woman she is deep down,” elaborated Matheba. Authenticity is seen as a crucial factor in selecting a Miss South Africa winner, according to Du Randt.