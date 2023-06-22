Two young sisters from Kraaifontein struck gold when they fought their way to the podium at an international karate tournament in Zimbabwe. Talented sussies Keisha and Tayliah Adams made their parents and dojo proud when they brought home gold, silver and bronze medals from the City Sports Centre in Harare last week.

The Eikendal duo were selected to represent South Africa at the UFAK Region South Championships 2023 held in Zim from June 8 to 12. Proud: With their parents Valda and Desmond Adams: Picture credit: Solly Lottering Seven countries – with just over 400 athletes – participated in the competition and Karate South Africa came out on top, scooping a remarkable 145 medals in several disciplines such as kata, kumite, as well as team events, for an impressive total of 55 gold, 37 silver and 53 bronze. Keisha, 15, said that it was four days of intense concentration and jangled nerves, but their months of hard work paid off.

More on this Our shot at glory: Sisters to represent South Africa at Zimbabwe karate champs

Fight to the top: Keisha kicking some butt in Harare:Picture credit: Solly Lottering “The competition was a big success and I am very proud of the team’s results,” she explained. “It was four days of hard work over there but now we feel glad about what we have achieved. The competition was tough but we came out on top.” Keisha won her age group’s kumite competition and received a gold medal.

Champs: Keisha and Tayliah Adams: Picture credit: Solly Lottering She came third and won a bronze medal for the kata. Tayliah, 23, took home silver in the individual kumite and gold for the team effort in the same discipline. “It was really a big success. This competition was really tough but we pulled through,” she added.

Proud ouers Desmond and Valda said that their daughters have helped put South Africa on the map for karate. Valda also thanked everyone who assisted with sponsorship to help get her girls to Zimbabwe. Sport stars: Keisha Adams, 15, and sister Tayliah, 23, from Eikendal with their four medals: Picture credit: Solly Lottering “We would like to thank everyone who helped with the donations, and today we see the fruits as they return with gold from the competition,” she said.