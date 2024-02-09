-Hanover Street in Grandwest welcomes the Single Ladies this Friday featuring DJ Mickz, Naz Titus, DJ Krazy K and Jaryd Busch on the 1s and 2s. Ladies enter free till 10pm, thereafter R90.
-Cruz Lounge presents Superstar Friday featuring King of the Drums, NV Funk alongside DJ Anton, Princess Davids and Signore Francesco. Doors open at 8pm and cover charge is R50 all night.
-Destiny CPT presents NV Funk, Sass C, Masoodah, Mr Morris, JMD and Liam Cue this Friday. Doors open at 9pm and R100 gets you inside.
-It’s Basement Fridays at Living Room in Bellville with music by Liam Hans, Deecee and KG alongside guest appearances. The part starts at 9pm and entry is R50
-Hanover Street in Grandwest presents February Groove this Saturday and wrecking the decks is Alicious 101, Kixi, Krazy K and Jaryd Busch. Entry cost R100
Daily Voice