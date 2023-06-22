If you are a die-hard Michael Jackson fan then you will be ecstatic to know that South African tribute entertainer, Dantanio Goodman, is heading to Cape Town. Beat It – The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson, is scheduled for the Homecoming Centre stage in District Six from July 12 to 15.

The show will tell the story of the King of Pop with the help of the Jo Jackson Dance Company and Daphne Jubber Studio of Dance. It focuses on MJ as a human, beyond the bright lights and flashy costumes, on the performer who had a passion for his craft. Having gained popularity while working with Showtime Australia on The Michael Jackson History Show, Dantanio has performed globally, from London and the USA to Bahrain and Kenya, as one of the best MJ tribute acts.

Show: Michael Jackson tribute The singer told the Weekend Argus that he cannot wait to perform in Cape Town. “They always make you feel welcome and know how to have a good time. The energy with Cape Town audiences is very lively. I’m excited to be entertaining them again.” Beat It – The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson is written by Daniel Anderson, and features an all-star live band.