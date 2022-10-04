If you’re one of those mense always trying to dodge pesky prowlers on WhatsApp, there is good news for you. Say goodbye to your WhatsApp ‘online’ status.

WhatsApp users using the Android app may already have access to the feature, allowing them complete privacy and the veil of secrecy they’ve wished for. Your contacts will now not be able to see whether you’re online. As previously reported by IOL, the feature has been in the works for several months.

It builds off a series of new features launched by the platform, which culminated in the launch of hiding online status. WhatsApp users are likely familiar with hiding statuses from nosy parkers, not to mention disabling the blue-tick feature. The Meta-owned instant messenger recently allowed users to select which contacts will be able to see a user’s profile photo, “about”, and “last seen” status information within the app.

The new feature, which allows more control over users’ online status and who can view it, conveniently works in a similar method to other privacy control functionality. How to hide your online status on WhatsApp: – Open WhatsApp and select the three dots in the top right of the screen to access options;