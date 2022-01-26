Singer Craig Lucas is doing something different this Valentine’s Day by hosting an “anti-love” show.

While most entertainers are gearing up for the month of love with romantic productions, the Elsies River star is going against the grain with his F*ck Love show taking place on 13 February.

The Voice SA winner told the Daily Voice that the show is “for everyone who had their hearts broken” and mense should get ready to go on a journey “of one and a half hours of sad, angry, break-up music.”

The 29-year-old star says: “I’ve always had an affinity for sadder, more emotional songs, that’s why I write songs the way I do.

“So I thought it could be fun to do an anti-Valentine’s day show for all the single people in Cape Town, to come and escape all the Valentine’s Day hype for a bit.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I think it will be shocking or surprising for guests.

“The songs I chose, which include some original songs like Happy and Smother, and unreleased music, will tell a story from start to end.

“It’s going to be a space where everybody will be free to express themselves without any judgement.”

Craig would neither confirm nor deny whether he’s in a relationship, but says the show does not reflect his own feelings about Valentine’s Day, as he is actually a hopeless romantic.

“I love sweet gestures, I love being in love and making the person I love feel that,” he shared.

The show takes place on Sunday, 13 February, at The 2 Eves, an LGBTQIA+ friendly venue in Kloof Street.

There will be two shows at 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Tickets are R175 and can be purchased by emailing [email protected].

[email protected]