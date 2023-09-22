A young Wesbank filmmaker has taken his future into his own hands and recorded his own series with his cellphone. Duhline Moloto started filming his series, Skagboy, in September 2022 on his iPhone 13. It focuses on true stories and is written, directed, produced and stars the 25-year-old.

“I always had a dream to tell stories and be an actor, but I just didn’t know what I was supposed to do,” he said. “Due to the lack of opportunities and circumstances in our community we do not have that type of exposure or finance, so that is why I decided to ask my mom to buy me an iPhone because it is good quality. Focused: Duhline Moloto.Picture supplied “Skagboy was a way for me to release some of the thoughts, feelings and ideas.

“I did not study for it as I was expelled from school in Grade 12, so I had no other way of achieving this dream and that was when I created Skagboy, which is about my life growing up in the streets of Wesbank. “People also reach out to me from all over to tell their stories so I head out to different areas to film, the furthest we have been was De Doorns,” Moloto added. The characters go by their own names and are all from the community.

“Gangsterism is the first thing that you are exposed to growing up in Wesbank,” he said. “I was involved in that from Grade 7 to Grade 12, so it is displayed in Skagboy and how I overcame that stigma. I lost my father at a very young age and I tell my story, how it affected me and the poor choices I made.” Skagboy has over 4 000 subscribers on YouTube and accumulates thousands of views per episode.