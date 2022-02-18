Hip Hop and RnB singer Nate Johnson released his latest music video, On the Corner, which features fellow Capetonian rapper illRow, this week.

Nate, 29, from Mandalay, says the song is off his debut EP Untold Story, which was released last year by Medical Records.

The vocalist has earned street cred, featuring in a song that was dropped late 2021 alongside illRow and hip hop superstar YoungstaCPT.

That track, Rands in the West, is currently getting airplay on several local radio stations and got permanently playlisted on Good Hope FM’s The Good Vibes with Ready D.

Nate featuring in the song, Rands in the West alongside illRow and hip hop superstar YoungstaCPT. Picture: Facebook

Nate explains: “What inspired the song and the making of the video was originality.

“Basically painting a picture of what most of the laaities living in poverty have to go through.

“At the same time I’m giving a glimpse of what I also had to do for the streets to get some sort of respect and reputation.

“Thanks to illRow, I got the opportunity to make the story come to life with his amazing skills, not to mention the people who played a big role in the video.”

The dad of one says the video captures various storylines, one of which paints the picture of a younger version of himself hustling on the streets and “getting up to no good”.

“The other is of a much more mature version of myself, still battling with the pressures of society, but in a more mature manner.

The video stars Devon Poole, Chadwell Brikkels, Lene Moos and Yolanda Njokwana, and was shot on location in Hawston and Cape Town.

