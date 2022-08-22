The Material Girl – one of the best-selling artists of all time – feels the industry has changed since her heyday.

The Like a Prayer hitmaker – a massive star in the 80s – said: “I think what’s changed the most is just the songs. Songs have changed. The concept of songwriting.

“I’m just, give me a song. I need a beginning, a middle and an end. You know what I mean? I get confused by people’s music. And also there are just too many artists on songs. I feel chaotic when I listen to them.”

Madonna added that she has always been about empowering women through her music.