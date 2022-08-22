Madonna says today’s pop music makes her feel “deurmekaar”.
The Material Girl – one of the best-selling artists of all time – feels the industry has changed since her heyday.
The Like a Prayer hitmaker – a massive star in the 80s – said: “I think what’s changed the most is just the songs. Songs have changed. The concept of songwriting.
“I’m just, give me a song. I need a beginning, a middle and an end. You know what I mean? I get confused by people’s music. And also there are just too many artists on songs. I feel chaotic when I listen to them.”
Madonna added that she has always been about empowering women through her music.
“I was very much invested in empowering women too and that was a very big part of the storytelling.
“Because I think, while women were making great dance records, I feel like in the early days, while the songs and melodies are really strong and the singers are really good, they weren’t really invested in making women think, ‘Wow, I don’t have to live in a man’s world, living under the male gaze for the rest of my life.”