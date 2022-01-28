Comedian Carl Weber is finally back on stage and doing what he loves after two years of loss and hardship, which saw him selling paintings to make ends meet.

The Strandfontein comic says his once-off, one-man show Carl Weber Live in Cape Town will be staged at the Protea Hotel Fire and Ice Marriott in Cape Town tonight.

Last year, the funnyman picked up an old hobby to get by.

He says while his paintings have been in demand, he needs a more sustainable financial solution as his wife Valene is the only breadwinner.

ON STAGE: Carl Weber Live in CT

“This is more of a comeback show for me.

“Being off stage for so long, I’ve had to reinvent myself, hence picking up the paintbrush again and working on my social media presence.”

“It’s a comedy show but with a journey attached to it.

“Our journey of loss – loss of family and loss of income,” he says referring to the death of his parents-in-law in June 2020.

“It’s a story of survival, gratitude, paying homage to parents and making ends meet.

“Like William Shakespeare said, ‘out of tragedy, comedy is born’.

Carl has been making waves on Facebook in the past two weeks with his new skits, which involves him dancing.

GRATEFUL: Carl and his wife Valene

“I’m versatile with my body and I can langarm, salsa, fox trot, pop and lock, tik tok poppit and klopit,” he jokes.

“The dance videos surfaced out of my insane ability to move like an eierklitser and make people laugh.

“I am one of Cape Town’s most flexible 44-year-olds.

“They call me a 44 calibre weapon.”

But seriously, he says, people look forward to the dance lessons: “I had one person say she is recovering in hospital and my dance videos have made it easier because she laughs every day and cannot wait for the next one.”

Tickets to tonight’s show cost R100. Book via Quicket.

