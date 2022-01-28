Since Ottery hairdresser Roxanne Abrahams started her live karaoke sessions on her page @Roxiffoxie on TikTok in September, her numbers have grown sharply and has now also become a forum where mense meet in person to join her for live karaoke at venues.

Roxanne, 31, a mobile hairdresser, says she started using TikTok while she was in isolation with Covid in June last year.

“The days were quite long when I was sick with Covid and every day was a battle,” she says.

“I started getting heavy anxiety attacks and needed something to calm my mind and make me happy.

In September, I started taking part in activities on TikTok where I would do duets with other singers and this grew into a love for karaoke singing.”

Roxanne, who has no kids and lives with her boyfriend Devon and Jack Russell dog Sean, says she had no idea that people from all over SA and even the Philippines would love her videos so much.

Her live videos now get up to 3200 views per session and caught the attention of the owner of Grillfather in Woodstock, Naeem Hussain, who offered her a space to do her live videos.

“I have had growing requests for people to have a social karaoke evening since the pandemic has eased,” says Roxanne.

“I then got this offer from Naeem and it’s been rocking ever since.

She now hosts more than 200 people on Friday nights at the venue in Woodstock.

Roxanne, who studied music when she was younger, says she loves to sing the tunes of Adele.

[email protected]