Wedding bells are ringing for songbird Amy Jones after her berk Lee Willcock popped the big question on Friday. “I am still walking on sunshine, it was really a surprise,” an ecstatic Amy tells the Daily Voice.

“I knew in my heart that this is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, I think I said yes like four times and I cried. “It was probably the most beautiful moment in my life that I will never forget and to have the kids be a part of it made it so special.” ‘MARRY DAD’: Kids in boat during proposal The pair have been together for over a year and Lee, a romantic at heart, went down on bended knee at the Val de Vie Wine Estate.

“I thought that I was doing a couple’s shoot for Val de Vie because the PR marketing director called me on Monday to book us for a shoot for content for their social media, meanwhile it was all part of the plan. “He said we have to be matchy-matchy so we chose red,” she laughs. “Lee played our song Best Part Of Me by Ed-Sheeran so we danced a bit and it was so beautiful. I wanted to turn but Lee would not let me.

CELEBRATION: Amy with family and friends at Val du Charron “Eventually he turned me around and I saw the children coming in a boat towards us with a big canvas saying ‘marry dad’. “Lee then said ‘Amy, I am behind you, will you marry me’.” The little family headed to Val du Charron restaurant in Wellington where they were met by family and friends.

Lee says he wanted to honour his fiancée in the most memorable way. "I am feeling fantastic, I have been holding onto this ring for more than a month just trying to find the moment to do it," he says. "I wanted to make it special because it is time to take things to the next level with such a wonderful person.