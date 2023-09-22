Hout Bay rap group Huistoe Records has been taking the TikTok universe by storm. While mense have been going bos creating TikTok dances and sharing their content, these ouens have been grinding hard behind the scenes, equipped with just an iPhone, a laptop and headphones to record their quality songs.

One of their songs, featuring DJ-Early, was shared over 68 000 times in under an hour. The group from Hangberg is made up of Breyton “Stiempie” De Jager, 19, Enrique “Kray, aka Wehriique” Opperman, 21, Daniel “Woza Danyele” Braaf, 21, Earl “Eazy B” Busch, 22, and Tauriq “Tolla Toolz” Abrahams, 23, who have been brasse for years. MOMAGER: ‘Mum Bellz’.Picture supplied The music magic started in 2018 in the home of Christonel “Mum Bellz” Busch, who is also the group’s ‘momager’.

Kray tells the Daily Voice that it just took a beat and some vocals to get them jamming together. “I remember Daniel started making beats and Eazy B was the DJ who also had the hidden vocal talent,” he said. “We then messed around and the rest also joined in with the same passion.”

Woza Danyele says they made more than 100 songs since then, but only recently had their first breakthrough. “That is why we are so thankful, because finally we can see our hard work paying off. “To make songs is a lot of stress and pressure, wondering if people will like it, so when you see that they do, it makes you feel good,” he added.

The group has since been sharing their love for music, with four of the guys declaring themselves as single, and only one being in a vastige relationship. Meanwhile, Christonel is immensely proud of how far they have come with the little they have, and believes that their path still holds many doors that will open with opportunity. “I’ve watched how they sit for hours recording and re-recording in my house, which is also their studio,” she said.