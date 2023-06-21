Singing sensation Charlton Swart has urged mense to vote for him in a talent contest. The 33-year-old went viral two weeks ago after he was filmed serenading patients at a Mitchells Plain hospital.

The Daily Voice then revealed that he has actually been singing since the age of eight, and shared the stage with local and international music legends like Jonathan Butler, Ronan Keating and Miriam Makeba. The Beacon Valley outjie explained that he branched out into different art forms after his voice changed during puberty, and he also later found out that he is autistic. Yet, his love for music never went away and when he saw the reaction his hospital video received, he knew it was time to haal uit en wys.

He then entered an online talent competition called “It’s Showtime”, hosted by Cape Town’s very own Fagrie Isaacs. Charlton said: “My mother-in-law sent me [information about] this competition and I entered. “Two weeks after that, Fagrie Isaacs called me and said I must come audition.

“I felt so happy performing. Please vote for me.” Fagrie told the Daily Voice that he intends taking the winner by the hand and help guide them through the music industry. “This is not just a competition, the goal is to open doors and create opportunities,” he said.

“[Today] Wednesday will be the final audition round. Thereafter it will be the viewers’ choice. “There will be no judges involved and voting lines will open as soon as the episode has been aired. Kwaai: It’s Showtime competition, Picture supplied “Viewers must also vote carefully because everyone only gets one vote.

“Links will be made available and can be followed from there.” The winner will become part of Fagrie’s personal performance schedule. The finals will be held live at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on July 8.