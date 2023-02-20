Rapper and songwriter YoungstaCPT shared on his social media pages that he would not be attending fellow rapper AKA’s memorial service at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday. In his post, YoungstaCPT explained to his fans that he could not travel to Jozi this afternoon to join thousands of fans and fellow musicians in celebration of AKA’s life.

The rapper also announced that he would be hosting a memorial service in honour of the slain rapper in Cape Town on Friday night. “I, unfortunately, couldn’t make it to Jozi this weekend but today I'm making sure Kaapstad pays its respects to my brother, the main ou, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes,” shared YoungstaCPT. “Join us at our flagship store #ontheblocc, 3 EXETER ROAD Wynberg Y?GEN Apparel Store at 6pm.

“Bring a candle. Let's give him a mega send-off,” added the star. YoungstaCPT recently dropped a single, “Benni McCarthy”, in memory of AKA, from their forthcoming project. In a series of tweets, the rapper explained that the song was also dedicated to former South African footballer and Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy.

"Dedicated to Benni McCarthy. In memory of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. Forever United," tweeted the star.



♾️https://t.co/Y6BYmA9YNe pic.twitter.com/fziIWiXNVZ — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) February 16, 2023 “(I) wrote it in 2022 when Benni started coaching for Manchester United, strange & amazing how Allah works.” Wrote it in 2022 when Benni started coaching for Manchester United, strange & amazing how Allah works 🤲🏽 — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) February 17, 2023 When asked to provide clarity on how AKA was associated with the song, he recited verses from the song. He wrote: “Took AKA to Hanover Park, face timed Benni while we lamming with Oeg, surrounded by OGs a memorable moment that I never ever forgot…”

‘Took AKA to Hanover Park FaceTimed Benni while we lamming with Oeg, surrounded by OGs a memorable moment that I never ever forgot…’



literally the 2nd line of the 1st verse https://t.co/w53ijjWFTX — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) February 17, 2023 “Hanover Park is the birthplace of Benni McCarthy and it’s an extremely dangerous place and it’s well known for its notorious gangs,” explained another Twitter user, @tshepoletshabo. “Youngsta recalls taking AKA there and FaceTiming Benni who is in England, while chilling & being surrounded by these dangerous men in Hanover Park.” Hanover Park is the birth place of Benni McCarthy and it's an extremely dangerous place and it's well known for its notorious gangs. Youngsta recalls taking AKA there and FaceTiming Benni who is in England, while chilling & being surrounded by these dangerous man in Hanover Park pic.twitter.com/pDmi8LTh4d — Certified 🤍 🇦🇷 (@tshepoletshabo) February 17, 2023 Watch the music video below.