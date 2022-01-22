Local veteran actor Patrick Shai died on Saturday, January 22, his family confirmed.

In a statement the family announced that the “7de Laan” actor had died and asked for time to process his passing with more details to follow.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai.

“He passed away this morning.

“We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course,” the statement read.

The veteran actor best known for his roles in “Soul City”, “Generations” and “Yizo Yizo”.

Earlier the week, Shai issued an apology to rapper Cassper Nyovest for saying disrespectful things about the “Destiny’ hitmaker’s mother.

In his apology video, Shai apologised to Cassper for his strong language towards his mother.

Shai explains he should have known better as an older person and profusely apologised to the rapper for using vulgar language.

“My apologies, I humbly, from the bottom of my heart, apologise for having used such strong language towards your mom.

“I apologise from the bottom of my heart, please forgive me and forgive me South Africans. I am regretting every bit of the last sentence,” he said.

The “Tito Mboweni” hitmaker went on to express to his fans in a series of tweets about him being tired of his family being dragged in the public space.

“If there's one thing is regret about my fame is how my family has been disrespected by strangers.

“I try so hard to be about my own business but it's always sh*t like this and I have to keep it moving to protect my brand cause brands will never understand.

“This is too much man.”

IOL