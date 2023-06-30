Local author and business owner Channing September, aka MC Helm, says writing his debut book, They Called Me Moffie, has helped him to accept who he truly is. MC Helm is expected to release the novel next month, and wants his story to be an inspiration to other members of the LGBTQI+ community who struggle through hardships of abuse, as well as cope with society’s expectations.

In his book, he unpacks the challenges of growing up on the Cape Flats in a single-parent home, where it was a constant battle to overcome daily hardships and obstacles in his path. Speaking to IOL, he said: “This book is a reminder that you can overcome, regardless of all the obstacles and challenges thrown your way. “Writing this book, I had to be honest with myself and accept who I truly am. Growing up, I found it hard to place myself within this world, with the phrase ‘Who am I?’ and ‘What am I?’ often clouding my thoughts in my darkest times.

Novel: They Called Me Moffie will launch next month Explaining the title of his book, MC Helm decided to use this word ‘moffie’ as a term of endearment and self-acceptance. “I have faced several layers of unkindness in my lifetime and this book is my release from the shackles that the derogatory label placed on my mind, heart and overall well-being, inspired by my mother’s tenacity and a desire to leave a legacy of positive impact,” he explained. “I am removing the muzzle left by my experiences with being fatherless, enduring community dysfunctions and various levels of abuse.