Mzansi woke up to a brand-new face on Expresso Morning Show on Thursday as the bubbly Good Hope FM radio host Carissa Cupido made her debut. Carissa, from Woodstock, tells the Daily Voice it’s a dream come true: “I’ve spent the last nine years ploughing the broadcasting fields, so to speak, [and now] it’s harvest season!

“I’m so looking forward to sharing laughs and heartwarming conversation along with the rest of Mzansi and also bonding with the seasoned professionals Carl [Wastie], Graeme [Richards], Ewan [Strydom], Ryle [de Morny] and of course the effervescent Zanele [Potelwa]!" Carissa, who is a radio and TV host, MC, voice-over artist and digital content creator, holds an honour’s degree in Anthropology, is a mom to two furbabies, a cat and a dog, and engaged to be married. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expresso Show (@expressoshow) After moving back to Cape Town from Johannesburg in 2021, Carissa joined Good Hope FM as the host of Culture Beat and now The Weekend Special.

She is also the official female voice of the station’s imaging, a role for which Good Hope FM was nominated for a Radio Award in 2023. In addition, Carissa creates engaging content across her social-media platforms, partnering with household and global brands. Carl Wastie, Carissa Cupido and Zoe Brown-Anderson. Picture: Supplied Commenting on her new role, the 31-year-old says: “This moment really means the world to me. Growing up, I never could have even imagined myself being on a platform as significant as Expresso.

“I didn't always see women who look like me being reflected on TV, but when God says yes, there is no going back. I'll be the first in my family to do something at this level and I'm always reminded that this isn't even about me, it's about those that will draw inspiration and encouragement from the beautiful work I get to do.” Carissa Cupido. Picture: Supplied Yesterday also saw the show bidding farewell to Zoe Brown-Anderson. Carissa says: “Yoh! Day one was so hectic, but in the best way. There is so much that goes into the show and I just wanted to show up with excellence. I was welcomed with such warmth and open arms from the team and the Expresso family at home.