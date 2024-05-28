As the final episodes of the popular kykNET telenovela Arendsvlei play out on screen this week, the cast and fans of the six-year-old soapie are keeping the tissues close by.
And viewers will not be left disappointed as the soapie is ending with loads of action, drama and huge plot twists, with an unexpected wedding thrown in.
In October 2023, kykNET & kie announced that the first-ever telenovela to hit their channel had reached its final season.
The series, which revolves around the semi-private Arendsvlei High School managed by the Cupido family, made its debut on 1 October 2018.
Over the last two weeks, the cast took to social media to share their farewell messages with fans, along with throwback clips and nostalgic moments on set.
With two SAFTA awards in its first year and rapid growth in the numbers of viewers, the soapie featured popular actors such as Jolene Martin, Christian Bennett, Jody Abrahams, Cantona James, Crystal-Donna Roberts, Rehane Abrahams, Jarrid Geduld, Brendan Daniels, Quanita Adams and more.
The final scenes were shot on 8 May.
Jarrid, who plays Bompie and was also one of the show’s producers, wrote on social media: “And that’s an official wrap on filming for Arendsvlei. It’s been an honour serving you the viewer! Keep watching though.”
Jolene played iron lady Beatrice Cupido and has been part of the series since day one.
Jolene shared a quirky dance clip and wrote: “The way I’m feeling today knowing that we crushed our assignment on #Arendsvlei. I have never felt more of a champion than I do today! Our big boss of premium channels articulated it best when he said: ‘Arendsvlei has changed the television landscape of South Africa forever’. We came in with guts and chased glory. We did that.”
Roberto Kyle gave voice to the LGBTIQA+ community when he played the role of Lee-Roy Foster, a boy bullied at school who went on to have the first same-sex wedding on the show.
Kyle wrote: “My life has been changed for the better. Dankie Lee-Roy en Dankie Suid-Afrika. That’s officially a wrap!”