As the final episodes of the popular kykNET telenovela Arendsvlei play out on screen this week, the cast and fans of the six-year-old soapie are keeping the tissues close by. And viewers will not be left disappointed as the soapie is ending with loads of action, drama and huge plot twists, with an unexpected wedding thrown in.

In October 2023, kykNET & kie announced that the first-ever telenovela to hit their channel had reached its final season. The series, which revolves around the semi-private Arendsvlei High School managed by the Cupido family, made its debut on 1 October 2018. Over the last two weeks, the cast took to social media to share their farewell messages with fans, along with throwback clips and nostalgic moments on set.