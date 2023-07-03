Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly believe outside forces are responsible for their inability to find success after leaving their duties as senior royals. “The word is that they think they’ve been really unlucky,” a source in Los Angeles told The Daily Mail.

The insider added that the couple reportedly believe the Covid-19 pandemic, economic downturns and the ill health and subsequent deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II hampered their attempts to build careers in the private sector. Page Six reached out to their reps for comment, but received no response. The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, announced that they would be stepping down from senior royal duties in January 2020, just months before the world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic .

They then gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they spoke candidly about their unhappiness with the royal family, including an incendiary claim that an unnamed member questioned Prince Archie’s skin colour before he was born. A month after the sit-down, the Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99. In August 2022, Markle launched a podcast, Archetypes, but it was overshadowed by the death of the Queen the following month.