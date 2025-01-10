DIS Janu-worry. Maar dis nog summer hie’ buite. What to do? Moetie worry nie, Weekend Special has a lekker laaste naweek before it’s back to school for the laaities.

From fun parks to local pools opening, here’s what’s happening in the Mother City this weekend. Take the hele family to Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World’s Fun Park. It’s the place to be, offering non-stop fun for all ages.

Expect jumping castles, interactive obstacle courses, adorable characters and photo spots, kiddies rides and attractions. There’s something to keep every young adventurer busy as well as carnival rides for the older kids. The Fun Park takes place at the Sun Exhibits until Sunday, 12 January 2025. With tickets starting from R25, it won’t burn a hole in the pocket and it will get the laaities’ laaste lus uit, so they’ll be ready to pak to school next week.

The fun park is open daily from 11am, and buzzes until 10pm on Friday and Saturday, with an earlier 8pm finish on Sunday. POOL PARTY: More pools are opening For mense looking to cool off and make a splash, the City of Cape Town has announced that it’s extending its municipal pool season until the Easter weekend. The operational facilities are: Mnandi, Athlone, Bonteheuwel, Hanover Park, Elsies River, Parow North, Parow Valley, Bellville Central, Emthonjeni, Delft, Blue Downs, Kuils River Resort, Browns Farm, Lentegeur, Zandvlei Caravan Park, Muizenberg, Wynberg, Retreat, Newlands, Langa, Kensington, Observatory, Atlantis, Morningstar, Long Street, Sea Point and Trafalgar.

Westridge, Eastridge and Khayelitsha are expected to reopen this weekend. STRICTLY FOR R&B LOVERS Cape Town’s biggest R&B-only music festival is back celebrating old school and new R&B music this Friday at the Old Biscuit Mill. If you are a lover of throwbacks and in the mood for some slow jams, to heartless classics, to soul lifting sing-a-longs taking you down memory lane from the 90s to your early 2000s to your current favourite R&B tunes from all your favourite artist then make sure to get your tickets from R75 on Quicket.

GIG GUIDES Friday is Ladies Night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge featuring Clint C, Clint Supreme, JP and DJ Sammy. Doors open at 8pm and ladies enter free all night long. Destiny CPT presents Sounds by Her with a stellar line-up featuring Mia Mia, Chloe Masoodah, Tokio and many more. Be ready for a night full of hip hop, R&B, Trap, House and Amapiano. Entry is R50 and doors open at 9pm