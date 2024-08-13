Taylor Swift’s London shows will be locked down with “presidential-level security”, after a terror attack plot on her concerts was uncovered last week. A 19-year-old Islamic State sympathiser planned a deadly suicide attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, the country's intelligence agency said on Thursday.

Austrian authorities detained two suspects on Wednesday for allegedly plotting to attack one of three Vienna concerts by the US star, which had been due to start Thursday. All three dates were cancelled on Wednesday, leaving disconsolate "Swifties" to gather in the Austrian capital. Swift did not immediately comment on the decision to cancel the Vienna shows but after last week's violent far-right riots in Britain she said she was “completely in shock”.

Three girls were killed and five people seriously wounded in the mass stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England. According to the UK Sun, the mum of Sam McWilliams — one of Taylor’s dancers — is reported to have told a fan: “They’re all on lockdown but doing OK.” And a source said: “Taylor’s security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now.