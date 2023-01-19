Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.

An insider told Us Weekly: “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members’ only clubs.” The brunette beauty and The Chainsmokers star “go bowling and to the movies” when they go on dates together. The celebrity duo are said to be “having a lot of fun together” and Gomez is already “so affectionate” towards him.

The source said: “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.” In November, Gomez revealed she was prepared to risk heartbreak in the pursuit of love. Fun: Drew Taggart of Chainsmokers. The Only Murders in the Building star said she is determined to find love, despite her relationship struggles.

She said: “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love. But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself – an armour if you will – and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.” Gomez said she won’t allow setbacks to discourage her in her pursuit of love. “Of course there are days that I feel so far away. But I would rather continue to get my heart broken than to not feel at all.”