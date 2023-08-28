A Sukkeling chef from Wellington was crowned the 2023 Shoprite and Checkers Championship Boerewors champ after months of hard work. Tears flowed in Somerset West on Saturday as dad Tyron Adams, 31, took top culinary honours at the annual championship.

The competition, which has been running for 31 years, saw over 1 000 mense across the country enter their recipes. The entries were judged through various elimination rounds by the South African Chefs Association (SACA). TITLE: Boerewors contest in Somerset West Hungry mense filled the Lourensford Market before 12pm as the top 10 cooked their boerewors at the finale for a judging panel of food experts that included Zola Nene, Jeff Schueremans, James Khoza, Zanele van Zyl and Carmen Niehaus.

Five of the top 10 finalists hailed from Wellington, including 16-year-old Xavier Blaauw. After a gruelling day, Adams cried snot en trane when he was announced the winner. He received his trophy along with R20 000 prize money and a brand-new Toyota Fortuner.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, the chef said he’s been krying swaar for the past two years. “I was retrenched from the restaurant I was working at and my son Kian was just born. “I started Kumin and Khords, which is a catering and food supply company, to get by and it has been a struggle.

“I entered this competition before and I am honest enough to say I did not give it my all. “This year I worked around with the spice combination and did not expect to win. tops: Tyron Adams, 31, from Wellington “This is a dream come true for me,” he added.