Actor Jody Abrahams is making a comeback to the stage and says he is excited to experience the magic of live audiences again. Jody is reuniting with the legendary David Kramer in the latter’s new production called Orpheus McAdoo.

The two first started working together in 1987. In another sterling achievement, Kramer collaborates with the Cape Town Opera for the first time in the new musical. The show is an exciting, fresh take on Kramer’s hugely successful Orpheus in Africa that premiered in Cape Town in 2015, and will play at the Artscape from 18 October until 4 November.

Superstar: David Kramer. Picture: Jesse Kramer The story revolves around the African-American choir known as The Virginia Jubilee Concert Company led by Orpheus McAdoo, that visited South Africa in the 1890s. Invited by Lady Loch, the High Commissioner’s wife, they successfully presented a style of singing that had never before been heard in the Cape. The troupe was warmly welcomed and became an overnight sensation, and over a period of two years they toured towns like Worcester, Wellington, Kimberley, Graaff- Reinet and Laingsburg.

David says he first met Jody in 1987 when he was 12 and came in to audition for the role of Broertjie in District Six the Musical. “Jody is a versatile actor who can play both dramatic and comedic rolls. “After District Six, he took on the role of Poison in 1993 and he then went on to play Young Kat Diamond opposite Salie Daniels in Kat and the Kings in 1995.

“His performance of Young Kat won him a Laurence Olivier Award in London in 1998. He made his Broadway debut in 1999.” Jody adds: “The memories have been flooding back, its always exciting and such a privilege working on a new South African musical with David Kramer; he’s a genius and has such a passion for storytelling. “However taking into consideration it’s been a while since I’ve been on stage, yoh! Film and TV is like driving a car – lekker, lekker and just focus on the road.

“Stage is like riding a bicycle – ‘n mens moet focus op die pad, jy moet hard trap en jy moet uitkyk vir die karre!” Describing his character, Jody said: “I play Egbert Washburn from Louisiana – a ‘Black face’ Minstrel entertainer of the 1890s’ – the ‘shoes’ is what I need to bring the character to life. “I’ve got to feel how the character makes contact with the ground, the rest is research and self discovery.”